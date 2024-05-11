3021 police personnel will be stationed in the city till Monday evening

Preparations in full swing for Lok Sabha polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for tomorrow in the district, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and secure voting process. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is gearing up with stringent security measures, with 1,192 polling stations set to be taken over by the police today.

A significant deployment of security personnel is planned, with 1,192 policemen and six companies of Central Reserve Police Force ready to assume control of polling booths. Additionally, 227 police officers and 2,794 police personnel will be stationed in the city until Monday evening to maintain vigilance.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia, a comprehensive security arrangement is being implemented, with 4 deputy commissioners of police, 8 ACP, and a large contingent of police inspectors, assistant police inspectors, PSI, and home guards deployed across the city.

In rural areas, superintendent of police Manish Kalwania leads the security efforts, with 175 police officers, 2,700 police constables, 1,600 home guards, and four companies of CRPF mobilized.

Support from neighboring districts is also being sought, with 23 police officers, including three deputy SP from Nashik, 12 officers from Latur, and additional constables and home guards from Nanded, reinforcing the city police.

Strict security measures

Strict security measures are being enforced, including thorough vehicle checks at entry points and continuous patrolling by 262 vehicles across 62 sectors. Revenue inspection centers have been set up at 123 locations to monitor the situation. With a total of 374 polling stations in the city, the election authorities are deploying 797 police officers, staff, and 983 home guards to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process. The police have appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from spreading rumors during this crucial period.