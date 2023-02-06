Airtel launches 5G services in 3 cities of Madhya Pradesh

India's leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday launched its 5G services in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Indore, the telco said in a statement on Monday.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out, the telecom company said, adding that customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

Sujay Chakrabarti, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior in addition to Indore."

Chakrabarti said Airtel customers in these four cities could now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

In Bhopal, areas of Bus Stop no. 10, Malviya Nagar, BHEL, Arera Hills, Vallabh Bhawan, Kolar Road, Bhadbhada Road, Indrapuri, Bairagarh, Idgah Halls and Koh-e-Fiza now have access to Airtel 5G services.

Airtel's 5G services are live in the areas of Mahakaal Kshetra, Naghjhiri, Bapna Park, Shanti Nagar, Vasant Vihaar, Kamri Marg, Begam Bagh, Juna Somwariya, Maksi Road Audyogik, Kshetra and Uddayan Marg of Ujjain. In Gwalior, areas of City Centre, Gulmohar Colony, Gol Pahariya, Govindpuri, Maharaja Complex, Kila Gate, Hazira and Vinay Nagar are enjoying Airtel's fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services.

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities, Airtel said.

Chakrabarti added, "We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to hi-definition video-streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

( With inputs from ANI )

