30th Annual Day Celebration at NVS

Aurangabad, March 6:

Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated its 30th Annual Day on March 6. To mark 75 years of freedom, a programme on the theme “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” was organised.

Chief guest and union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, principal Ranjit Dass, trustees, vice-principals Dr Rajkumari Dixit, Dr Sharda Gupta and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta lighted the traditional lamp. Meritorious students of class 12 and 10 were felicitated with mementos.

MoS Dr Bhagwat Karad appreciated the infrastructure, administration and the overall development and called the NVS one of the best schools in the country today.

Nandkishor Kagliwal, the chairman of the board, emphasised that the school must have a vision for the next 25 years. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, principal Dass stated that it is our response to adversity and not the adversity which makes all the difference. He emphasised that social media should be judiciously used by the students.

The Dance-Drama Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was brought to life right from its wonderful script and adaptation to its execution. The ideas were converted into reality through the young artists, enthusiastic dancers, soulful music, melodious choir and the vibrant costumes. VP Dr Gupta proposed a vote of thanks followed by the school song and the National Anthem.