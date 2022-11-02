3.12 L candidates registered for UG exams

Candidates of all semesters (excluding the first semester) of B A, B Sc and B Com will appear for the examination 240 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts from November 22. Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza said 3.12 lakh candidates of second and third years of UG courses submitted examination application forms.

He said that the examinations for first-semester students of all the traditional courses and first to final semesters candidates of all UG professional, postgraduate (PG) courses would be held next month. Dr Manza said that the preparations for the examination were being done under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The university has declared the course-wise centres' list. The centres were allotted as per the alphabet of candidates' names in that particular course. The hall tickets for the examinations will be issued.

1.48 L registered from Arts & social sciences

Of the total registered candidates for the UG examination, 1.48 lakh are from Arts and Social Sciences faculties followed by 43,369 from Commerce and Management Science faculty and 1.19 lakh from Science and Technology faculty.