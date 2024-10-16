31.76 L voters to decide fate of 9 MLAs in district

--13.50 L women voters

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: “The Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing Assembly elections has come into effect. In the district, 31.76 lakh voters will determine the fate of MLAs of nine Assembly Constituencies. The administration is on alert in view of the implementation of the model code of conduct,” said Deelip Swami, district collector while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod and Sub-Divisional Officer Devendra Katke were also present at the briefing. Out of the total of 1,524,847 voters of rural, 13 lakh women voters are beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin’scheme.

4,150 names to be removed

District Collector Swami said that the administration received 14 complaints regarding 36,000 duplicate names in the voter list of the district. “However, after the enquiry, no significant fact was found. A total of 2,022 duplicate names were removed from the list and permission was sought from the Election Commission to remove 2,128 more names,” he said.

How many weapons to be seized?

City: 1,075

Rural: 525

Tight bandobast in city

Commissioner of Police Pawar said, “For the three Constituencies in the city, there will be four deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), seven ACPs, 70 Police Inspectors and APIs, 125 PSIs, 3,500 police personnel and 500 home guards for the bandobast. Also, four units of Central Paramilitary Forces and four units of SRPF will be deployed.”

Security arrangements in rural

Superintendent of Police Rathod said, “There are six Assembly Constituencies in the rural area. Additional SP, 2,415 constables, 1,486 home guards, four units of SRPF, and 6 units of Central Paramilitary Forces will be deployed for security during the model code of conduct.”

Administrative Mechanism

In the nine Constituencies of the district, 16,000 employees will be involved in the voting and counting process. The staff members will work under the jurisdiction of nine election returning officers.

Online monitoring of polling booths

In the city, there are 1,290 polling centers while in the rural area, it is 1,983.

The webcast (online) of the voting process of 50 per cent rural booths will be done.

How many voters can vote from home?

Nearly 60,000 voters can vote from home. This process is optional.

Candidate's campaign expense limit

The expenditure limit for a candidate is 40 lakh for each constituency. There will be a single-window facility for different types of permissions Constituency-wise.

72 hours for banners to be removed

The administration has given a deadline of 72 hours for the removal of hoardings and banners put up by political leaders and parties in the city and district.

Election schedule

- The election notification will be released on October 22

- The last date for submitting nomination papers is October 29

- The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 30

- The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is November 4

- Voting to be held on November 20

-Counting of votes will be done on November 23.

- The election process will be completed by November 25.

Voter statistics in district

- Female voters: 1,524,847

- Male voters: 1,651,840

- Third gender voters: 143

Constituency-wise voter statistics in district

-Sillod: 3,55,280

-Kannad: 3,30,800

-Phulambri: 3,65,755

-Aurangabad Central: 3,66,284

-Aurangabad West: 4,03,137

-Aurangabad East: 3,52,313

-Paithan: 3,23,500

-Gangapur: 3,61,218

-Vaijapur: 318,543

-Total: 31,76,830