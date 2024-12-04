31st Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet at Nath Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School hosted its 31st Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet for the academic year 2024-25, recently. Inspector general of police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range Vinay Mishra was the chief guest. Additional commissioner of income tax Neha Mishra was the special guest. Rajendra Darda and the trustee members graced the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with the ceremonial torch relay, symbolizing the spirit of sportsmanship and determination. The torch was carried by the school’s distinguished athletes, including Maanika Sodhi, Isha Shelke, Samarth Vats, Pushti Ajmera, Suhani Tayal, Eshikaa Bajaj, Akshaya Kalantri, Advait Kachewar, Ritika Choudhari and was finally handed over to sports captain Ishaan Machhar, who presented it to the chief guest who then declared the meet open.

Director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta guided the students. The spectacular March Past saw the student council and the four houses march with precision and pride. The primary section students, from Classes 1 to 5, stole the show with their colourful Flag and Ribbon Drill Display. An array of athletic events, including races, Tug of War and the Cross Country were organised. The star performers of the day were Himanshu Bagla and Rajnandini Jagtap, crowned as the Sports Boy and Sports Girl of the Primary section. In the Secondary category, Ninad Sonawane and Ritika Choudhari earned the coveted titles of Sports Boy and Sports Girl, respectively. Narmada House was declared the overall champions, said vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta. The excellent execution by the Sports Department made the Athletics Meet a success.