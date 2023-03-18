32 electric workers union to protest against Adani Group

-A joint meeting will soon be called

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Adani Group has expressed interest in distributing electricity in several areas, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, this move has been met with resistance from electricity workers unions who have warned that they will hold a joint meeting of 32 electricity workers unions and hold a mass movement to demand a response from the State government.

The unions have raised concerns about whether Adani group will profit by bringing Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited companies into chaos and using the real estate and infrastructure of MSEDCL. Adani has applied for parallel electricity supply in several areas, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Kalyan, Indapur, Jalna city and rural industrial area and has established a subsidiary company named Adani Electricity Aurangabad Limited. It was incorporated as a subsidiary of Adani Transmission on March 15, 2023 at the registrar of companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A recent tender for power distribution in Aurangabad Industrial City is also being considered by the Adani Group. The direction of the agitation against Adani will be decided after a joint meeting of the electric workers union. The circle affected by this decision has 13.5 lakh customers and nearly 4,000 employees.

Unions remain skeptical

The government has previously assured unions that they will not allow any company to enter the state for power distribution. But the unions remain skeptical. The Maharashtra State Electric Workers Federation general secretary, Krishna Bhoyir, has stated that they will not allow the government to bankrupt MSEDCL. The union's opposition to Adani's involvement in electricity distribution in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is likely to keep the government on edge.