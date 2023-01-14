341 names missing in APMC draft voters’ list

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

As many as 341 names of the members are missing in the draft voters’ list published for the elections of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), alleged MLA Haribhau Bagade in a press conference here on Saturday.

Bagade said, the names of the members should be respectfully included in the list and the names of the members elected in the 36 grampnchayats in Aurangabad tehsil should also be included in the draft and the final list should be prepared, he demanded.

The APMC election process is being implemented under the supervision of administrator Anilkumar Dabshede. The voters' list was published on Friday. There are 76 development institutes in the tehsil and the number of voters in them is 988. However, there are only 647 voters mentioned in the list. Many names in the list are old members. Hence, there should be an investigation into this matter. The names available till September 1, 2022, have been taken in the draft list. The administration should include the members of various societies and members eligible till January 2023, Bagade demanded.

Bagade also alleged that the cheques amounting to Rs 6.64 crores in the sale of land in Jinsi were bounced. The shops in APMC were given to kerosene sellers instead of agriculture produce sellers at Rs 75 per square foot instead of Rs 474 per square foot. It has caused losses to the tune of Rs 4 crore to the committee.

Meanwhile, administrator Dabshede said, action has been initiated in the cheque bounce case. The shops to the kerosene sellers were given through auction. The voters' list has not been finalized yet and it is only a draft list. The names will be included before finalization, he said.

Former APMC chairman Jaggannath Kale said Bagade should pursue the matter of including the names of members with the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and cooperative minister. The work of the commercial complex at Pisadevi was stopped during the tenure of Bagade as chairman. Regarding the Jinsi land transaction, the registry was done as per the orders of the marketing department and the court after receiving Rs 18 crore of the total Rs 22 crore, he said.