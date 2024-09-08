344 youths donate blood

Chhatrapati Sambhajijagar: A total of 344 youth donated their blood in a blood donation camp jointly organised by Siddiqui Welfare Society-Global Medical Foundation and Osmanpura Social Group at Osmanpura recently.

A team of doctors and staff of blood banks of Government Medical College and Hospital and Noor Hospital collected blood. Labbaik Group, Alaffan Group and UGH Group, other social organisations individual of were present.

Dr Azher from Noor Hospital, Dr Ishtiyaq Ansari from Pacific Hospital and Dr Shoeb Hashmi from Asian Hospital also visited the camp.

Haji Shakil, Asif patel, Akhib Patel, Appash Sahab, Karim Lala, Ahzan Bhai, Zahir Bhai and others worked for the success of the campu. Masihuddin Siddiqui from Global Foundation proposed a vote of thanks.