34th Diksha Smruti Diwas of Tarunsagarji Maharaj observed

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple Rajabazar and Guru Parivar organized a religious programme in the presence of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj at Hirachand Kasliwal premises on the 34th Diksha Smruti Diwas of Rashtrasant Acharya Tarunsagarji Maharaj on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pulaksagarji Maharaj said Rashtrasant Tarunsagarji Maharaj is my Gurubandhu and I too became his disciple and learned from him for three years. I give the credit of what I am today to him. It is my privilege that in three years with him, I got an experience of three decades. He gained recognition as a revolutionary national saint due to his bitter sermons and will remain forever remembered.

It has been possible only for Tarunsagarji Maharaj to make even the bitter words sweet for his disciples. He always gave the message of peace from his revolutionary thought. Flowers were offered to the photo by the Guru Parivar at Tarunsagar Chowk below Seven hills flyover. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, Guru Parivar president Pritam Patni and others were present on the occasion.