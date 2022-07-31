35 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, July 29:

As many as, 35 new patients were reported on Friday, including 10 in city and 25 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 35 (City: 10, Rural: 25)

Total Patients: 1,71,337

Patients discharged: 31 (City: 11, Rural: 20)

Total Discharged: 1,67,311

Total Deaths: 3743 (01 dies on Friday)

Active Patients: 283

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,60,232

First Dose: 30,36,671

Second Dose: 23,52,799

Precaution Dose: 1,70,762