35 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2022 12:25 AM 2022-07-31T00:25:16+5:30 2022-07-31T00:25:16+5:30
Aurangabad, July 29: As many as, 35 new patients were reported on Friday, including 10 in city and 25 ...
As many as, 35 new patients were reported on Friday, including 10 in city and 25 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 35 (City: 10, Rural: 25)
Total Patients: 1,71,337
Patients discharged: 31 (City: 11, Rural: 20)
Total Discharged: 1,67,311
Total Deaths: 3743 (01 dies on Friday)
Active Patients: 283
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,60,232
First Dose: 30,36,671
Second Dose: 23,52,799
Precaution Dose: 1,70,762Open in app