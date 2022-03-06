35 per cent of applicants produce fake information for PMAY

Aurangabad, March 6:

In a shocking revelation unveiled during the door-to-door survey, around 35 per cent of applicants of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) produced fake information. These applicants despite living in a pakka house submitted applications for PMAY. Similarly, several applicants have taken benefit of the other housing schemes, have four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and are government employees. The names of such applicants will be removed from the list of the beneficiaries of PMAY.

Zilla Parishad conducted a door-to-door survey to verify the information provided by the applicants. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are given financial aid for the construction of houses. Rs 1.20 lakh is provided for the construction of the house and Rs 12,000 for the construction of the toilet. Around 2.60 lakh applications were received to the District Rural Development machinery for the scheme. The gram panchayats have recommended the names of the beneficiaries. This year in all, 12,438 applications will be sanctioned. Out of the 2.60 lakh applications, 38,000 were canceled during the computer scrutiny. The door-to-door survey of the remaining applications was done. Committees of the talathis, branch engineer and gram sevaks were established for each tehsil. These committees conducted the survey in around 500 grampanchayats out of the total 868 grampanchayats. It was found that around 35 per cent of applicants were found ineligible due to various reasons. The administration is now preparing to remove the names of these applicants from the list.