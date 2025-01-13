35 surgeries performed on children at Lions Camp

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 35 surgeries were performed on children who had cleft lip, bent nose and drooping eyelids in the 48th free plastic surgery camp on Monday.

The five-day camp is being hosted jointly by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Chikalthana in memory of Padma Shri Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit and in collaboration with MGM Hospital and the Chemists and Druggists Association.

Dr Raj Lala from America, Dr Amit Basannavar and Dr Ujwala Dahiphale performed a total of 35 surgeries today, the fourth day of the camp.

Under the guidance of MGM's Deputy Dean Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, doctors including Dr Vasanti Kelkar, Dr Amol Pandav, Dr Sana Khan, Dr Anuradha Patil, Dr Sanket Ghevariya, Dr Swapnil Desai, Dr Bhoomika Sabu, Dr Saloni Mandhane, Dr Ayushi Shastri and Dr Snehal Upadhye, performed the surgeries.

Samruddhi Shingade, a ten-month-old girl from Ganjadgaon in Dahanu district, was born with a cleft lip. Despite seeking treatment at a large hospital in Mumbai, her parents, who make a living through labour, did not find a solution. Learning about the camp, they brought their beloved daughter for treatment. Today, after the surgery, Samruddhi's parents were overjoyed.

Bushra Ismail Shaikh (13), with a bent nose, cleft lip, and torn palate, has been receiving treatment at the Lions Camp for the past four years and is now on the road to complete recovery.

Siddharth Shelke (three) from Waluj, who was born with drooping eyelids and wore glasses, had a successful surgery, much to the delight of his mother.

The sixth finger of Shivansh Panchpande from Surat was removed, among other transformative surgeries performed by the doctors, including those for facial scars from steam burns and burns from lighting lamps.

Sunil Magare, Atul Gadhe and Ambadas Pale helped for patient registration and support.

Chemist Association members Mugdia, Satish Thole, Prabhakar Bagal, Vasant Bharad, Sheikh Arefi, Ganesh Bansode, and Shikh Rais, the staff of MGM worked tirelessly for the camp's success. To date, 105 successful surgeries have been carried out in the camp.

The camp will conclude on January 14, as announced by Lions Club president Vinod Chaudhary, Secretary Gajanan Zhalwar and Project head Rajesh Shukla.

.