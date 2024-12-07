35-year-old man arrested for Molesting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 20-year-old woman from Parbhani district had come to visit her parents in the Waluj industrial area. Taking advantage of the fact that no one was at home, the accused, Kaleem Shah (35), molested her at midnight on December 4. Kaleem Shah, a resident of Waluj, had visited an acquaintance in Ranjangaon. After the incident, when the woman rejected his advances and called her mother, Kaleem threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police. The woman’s mother immediately returned from Mumbai, consoled her daughter, and approached the police. A case was registered, and the accused was taken into custody.