35-yr-old man dies after falling from roof

Aurangabad, July 21:

A 35-year-old, who had sustained grave injuries after falling from the roof of his house in Wahegaon, died while undergoing treatment on July 20. The deceased Shivaji Sahebrao Bobade was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he fell from the roof of his house. MIDC Paithan police station registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.

