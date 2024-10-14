350 donate blood at Deogiri Institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was organised at Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) recently. A total of 350 teachers and students donated blood.

Director of the institute Dr S V Lahne inaugurated the camp. Shyam Sonawane from Lions Blood Bank, Mahendra Singh Chavan from Satyasai Blood Bank and Dr Mahesh Garje from Sanjeevani Blood Bank collected blood of donors.

President of Marathwada Shikshank Prasarak Mandal Prakash Solunke, Secretary MLC Satish Chavan, Vice President Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ahmed, Treasurer Kiran Avargaonkar, in-charge Principal Subhash Lahne, Dr Sanjay Kalyankar and others were present. Dr Sachin Agarwal, Dr Rishikesh Pakhale, Javed Shaikh, Vivek Ballal, Krishna Mardrewar and others worked for the success of the event.