35th LT anniversary celebrated with fanfare

Aurangabad, March 31: The 35th anniversary of Lokmat Times, the leading English daily of this region, was

celebrated with great fanfare at the Lokmat Bhavan in Aurangabad on Thursday.

At the outset, Lokmat Times team paid floral tributes to the Founder of Lokmat Group, late Jawaharlal Ji

Darda. The team, led by Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, Executive Director and Director (Editorial) Karan Darda,

and Director of Lokmat MahaMarathon Ruchira Darda, cut a cake to mark the occasion.

The entire Lokmat Times office was decorated and wore a festive look on the auspicious occasion. Lokmat President Omprakash Kela felicitated Lokmat Times Executive Editor Yogesh Gole by offering him a bouquet. News Editor K.

Raghavendra, former Resident Editor KM Joseph and senior colleague Sushant Mishra were also honoured.

Lokmat Editors Chakradhar Dalvi, Nandkishor Patil, Premdas Rathod, Lokmat Samachar Editor Amitabh

Srivastava, Lokmat Senior Vice-president (circulation) Vasant Aware, Vice-president (HR) Balaji Mulay,

Vice-president (finance) Shailesh Chandiwal, Assistant Vice-president Pravin Chopda, Assistant Vice-

president Rajiv Agrawal, General Manager (public relations) Khushalchand Baheti, Senior Manager (advertisements) Akshay Sahuji, all heads of the departments and employees were present.