36 copycats caught on 1st day of PG exams

Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Fulari paid a surprise visit to three examination centres in Beed on Tuesday.’ VC caught 36 copycats at the centres on the very first day of the postgraduate examinations.

He issued orders take action as 'Whole Performance Cancellation' (WPC) of the candidates. The PG examinations within Bamu’s jurisdiction started today. Nearly 30,000 students are appearing for the examinations at 80 centers in four districts. Under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Fulari, the examinations of the undergraduate courses had alreead started smoothly on April 8, in the first phase.

In the second phase, the examinations for the PG courses like MA, M.Com, M.Sc, B.Ed, and B.P. Ed started today as per the new National Education Policy (NEP-2023).

A total of 5,548 students appear in the Faculty of Commerce and Management, followed by 7,210 candidates in the Humanities faculty, 2,112 in the Interdisciplinary Faculty and 13,058 students in the Science and Technology Faculty. The university administration set up 32 flying squads.

Meanwhile, after the commencement of the PG examinations, VC Dr Fulari visited three centres in Beed, namely Balbhim College, KSK College and Aditya College of Management, in the morning session of examinations today.

A total of six students at one centre and 15 at each of the remaining centres were found indulging in malpractice respectively. The answer sheets of the students were seized.

The VC also ordered the cancellation of these students' entire performances. Dr Satish Dandge and Dr Bhaskar Sathe of the flying squad were also present at this time. A total of 1,003 students are appearing for the postgraduate course examination at the centres. Of them, 428 are at Balbhim College, 178 at KSK College, and 337 at Aditya Management Science College.

Lack of facilities at centres

It was found that the arrangements were not made as per the university rules at the PG examination centres. Also, students were made to sit on the top floor at all three places. It was found that there was no CCTV or Xerox machine in the 'strong room'. Dr Vijay Fulari asked the concerned centre head about this.

KSK College Principal Dr Shivanand Kshirsagar and the co-centre heads did not arrive on time when the VC was on the visit. While Balbhim College Principal Dr Santosh Undre and the co-centre chief were present. While the entire centre of Aditya Management College was in disarray.

The VC ordered to make students seating arrangements at the centres as per the university rules. Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawli, was directed to take action as per the university rules.