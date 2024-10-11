36-Year-old man commits suicide in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 36-year-old resident committed suicide by hanging at Kumawatnagar, Satara. The incident came to light on the morning of Friday at 7.30 am.

Gautam Bhagwan Mankar, who worked as a painter, returned home from work on Thursday night but went to sleep without eating. In the morning, his family members found him hanging. Neighbours immediately informed the Satara police about the incident. He was rushed to Ghati Hospital, but by the time they arrived, he had already passed away. He is survived by his wife, parents, and children. The Chikalthana police are conducting further investigations.