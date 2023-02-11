3.672 kgs worth Rs 1.75L marijuana seized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested two persons while smuggling 3.672 kgs marijuana worth Rs 1.75 lakh at Baba Petrol Pump signal on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Krishna Salunke (20, Kasabkheda Phata, Gangapur) and Jinal Pinkesh Parekh (20, Baluch Galli, Naregaon). A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, NDPS squad received information that two persons are smuggling marijuana on motorcycle (MH 20 GA 3452) and coming to the city from Nagar Road. Accordingly, the squad laid a trap at Baba Petrol Pump and arrested the two. PI Rajendra Holkar is further investigating the case.