36th free Jaipur foot camp by Giants Group of Aurangabad

Camp to be held between September 11 to 17

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

The Giants Group of Aurangabad has organised its 36th free Jaipur foot camp between September 11 to 17 at Simant marriage hall, informed Giants Group president Dinesh Gangwal, in a press conference here on Friday. The camp will be inaugurated at 10 am.

Giving more information, Gangwal said, those whose legs are amputated below the knee and above the knee can benefit from this camp. While coming to the camp, one should bring their documents and the currently used artificial leg on September 11. The patients will be examined at the Simant marriage hall and they will be given artificial legs. Patients from Kannad, Ambad, Jalna, Bhokardan, Lasur, Gangapur, Paithan and Pachod can take advantage of this camp. Free accommodation and food for the patients and their relatives will be provided by the organisers. The rural health project at Jamkhed has provided its support. The organisers urged to take advantage of this camp. Secretary Narendra Patel, joint secretary Shital Rajput, treasurer Vishnu Raut, camp coordinator Dr Ravindra Zhanwar, Shivnath Rathi and others were present on the occasion.