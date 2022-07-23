37 kg marijuana seized, 1 arrested

Aurangabad, July 23:

Rural police raided a house in Pandhri Mohalla in Kannad and sized 37 kg of marijuana from him.

Police received information that Akbar Rangrez (70) along with Shakur Abdul Razzak Rangrez was selling marijuana (ganja).

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of Shakur Rangrez on Friday evening and found a stock of 37 kg marijuana valued at Rs 2.31 lakh in the market. Police seized 37 kg of marijuana and also Rs 1.28 lakh from him.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Khatke lodged a complaint against them. Akbar Rangrez was arrested while Shakur Rangrez is at large.

A police team comprising PI Rajiv Talekar, API Khatke, PSI Bhushan Sonar and head constable Pravin Barde carried out the action. PI Talekar is on the case.