38 schools honoured with Swachh Vidyalaya award

Aurangabad, July 14:

A total of 38 schools from the district received ‘Swachh Vidyalaya’ awards. There were two categories one was district level while another was sub-category. The award was instituted in 2015-16 to recognise and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practice in schools.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne presented the certificates in a programme held at the Regional Academic Authority (RAA) office on Wednesday. A total of eight schools were selected from the district while the remaining 30 were from sub-categories.

Education Officer (Secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh and education officer of Primary section Jaishree Chavan, Anand Ghodke, Pravin Jadhav, deputy education officer Sachin Solunki, assistant programme officer Dr Sojwal Jain, district coordinator Vikas Mhask were present in the programme.

Names of some of the schools included ZP School of Satara, New High School (Mahalgaon), ZP School of Nidhona, ZP School of Wakod, ZP School of Ganori, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Kannad), ZP School of Ranjangaon Shenpunji and ZP School of Shendra.

Box

Criteria of evaluation

The performance of the schools is evaluated on six parameters. They are ‘Drinking Water, Toilets, Hand-washing with Soap, Operation and Maintenance, Capacity Building and COVID-19 (Preparedness and Response). This year, private schools were also allowed to apply for the award.