38 students of DITMS selected campus interviews

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

A total of 38 students of Deogiri Institute of Technology and Management Studies (DITMS) were selected in the campus interviews by the reputed companies from Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore.

General secretary of MSP Mandal MLC Satish Chavan felicitated the selected students in a programme held recently.

Companies like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ASP, Cloud Services, Cognizant participated in the campus interviews. Some of these students have got job opportunities at the end of their academic year.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, MLC Satish Chavan said that the present is a time of quality. “To survive in the age of competition, students need to acquire a wide range of knowledge, not just for bookish study. Employment oriented education is the need of the hour and students should turn to employment-oriented education,” he said.

He said that the students who were selected before completing their education have enhanced the reputation of the college by proving their quality.

Dr Anuya Chandorkar (director, HDITMS), coordinator Dr Pahvi Bhalerao, head of training and placement officer Sabiya Shaikh, Kiran Marwade, Pradyumchin Shastri were present.