38K litres bio-diesel seized

Aurangabad, April 2:

The Karmad police and the local crime branch police seized two containers with 38,000 litres bio-diesel transporting illegally, after a chase on Pimpri Raja - Kachner Road on Friday. The police arrested the container drivers Rahul Laxman Borade (24, Dhamgaon, Ashti, Beed) and Sharad Suryabhan Khedkar (35, Borgaon, Shiur Kasar, Beed).

Police said, LCB received the information that bio-diesel was being transported through two containers from Bidkin to Jalna. Under the guidance of the senior officers, Pi Rajendra Bokade, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Shrimant Bhalerao, Vitthal Rakh, Balu Pathrikar, Anand Ghateshwar, Babarao Holambe and others laid a trap. The drivers tried to run away after seeing the police but the team seized the containers with 38 litres bio-diesel amounting to Rs 30.40 lakh. A case has been registered with Karmad police.