39 corona patients reported on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2022 11:30 PM2022-07-11T23:30:02+5:302022-07-11T23:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 11: As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in city and 14 ...
Aurangabad, July 11:
As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 39 (City: 25, Rural: 14)
Total Patients: 1,70,653
Patients discharged: 24 (City: 12, Rural: 12)
Total Discharged: 1,66,878
Total Deaths: 3737 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 384
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,53,162
First Dose: 30,23,298
Second Dose: 23,29,118
Precaution Dose: 1,00,746Open in app