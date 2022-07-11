39 corona patients reported on Monday

Aurangabad, July 11:

As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Monday, including 25 in city and 14 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 39 (City: 25, Rural: 14)

Total Patients: 1,70,653

Patients discharged: 24 (City: 12, Rural: 12)

Total Discharged: 1,66,878

Total Deaths: 3737 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 384

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,53,162

First Dose: 30,23,298

Second Dose: 23,29,118

Precaution Dose: 1,00,746