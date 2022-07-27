39 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, July 27:

As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 22 in city and 17 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 39 (City: 22, Rural: 17)

Total Patients: 1,71,280

Patients discharged: 54 (City: 36, Rural: 18)

Total Discharged: 1,67,853

Total Deaths: 3742 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 285

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,46,949

First Dose: 30,34,394

Second Dose: 23,50,322

Precaution Dose: 1,62,233