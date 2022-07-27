39 corona patients reported on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 10:05 PM 2022-07-27T22:05:02+5:30 2022-07-27T22:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 27: As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 22 in city and 17 ...
Aurangabad, July 27:
As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Wednesday, including 22 in city and 17 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 39 (City: 22, Rural: 17)
Total Patients: 1,71,280
Patients discharged: 54 (City: 36, Rural: 18)
Total Discharged: 1,67,853
Total Deaths: 3742 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 285
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,46,949
First Dose: 30,34,394
Second Dose: 23,50,322
Precaution Dose: 1,62,233Open in app