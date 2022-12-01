4 bikes, bicycle, stolen in city

Aurangabad,

The series of motorcycle thefts does not seem to cease in the city.

Vijendra Mondhekar’s (Anguribaug, Shani Chowk) motorcycle (MH20DL 5446) was stolen from Rajyog Lawns in Padegaon on November 28. Namdev Pawar’s (Meenatai Thakarenagar) motorcycle (MH20 DY 0015) was stolen from his house. Ashok Watsar’s (Gandhinagar, Jalna) motorcycle (MH21 AW 1456) was stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital on November 29. Younus Shaikh’s (Takarwan, Majalgaon, Beed) motorcycle (MH 20 EB 2984) was stolen near Prozone Mall on November 28.

Similarly, Dr Kedar Savaleswarkar’s expensive bicycle was stolen from his house at Surananagar on November 29. Cases in this regard have been registered with Cantonment, Satara, Begumpura, MIDC and Jinsi police stations.