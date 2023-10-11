4 booked for making video of young woman forcibly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four persons were booked with Cantonment Police Station for kidnapping and making a video of a young woman forcibly, for posting a message on a WhatsApp group. The incident took place at Padegaon at 2 pm, on October 10. She lodged a complaint with the police. As per the complaint, the woman was alone at her house when the accused Mukesh Rathod and his friend entered her house at 2 pm. They asked her the reason for posting a message against them on social media. They molested her. When the sister-in-law of the victim tried to interfere, the accused raised their hands to beat her up. Mukesh, Rani, Sangeeta alias Manisha and his friend forced her to sit in a car (MH-20-8055) at knifepoint and took her near Cantonment Police Station. They made her video in the car. Later, they took the woman to Ravikant Rathod at Sutgirni Chowk, where Rani, Sangeeta and Mukesh beat her up. After this, she was released. PSI Ganesh Kedar is on the case.