4 booked in group clash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two groups clashed on a ground of Khadkeshwar Mandir over just a Rs 5,000 transaction. One group attacked another group with sharp weapons.

City Chowk Police arrested four persons for the clash which took place between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Friday. The names of the arrested accused are Rahul Turukmane, Aditya alias Gangya Jange, Ritesh alias Vicky Puse (both from Sainagar, Padegaon) and Gaurav Wankhede ( Triveninagar).

According to the complaint lodged d by Harshal Ratan Tayde (19, Miranagar, Padegaon), his friend Sagar Rathod had a financial transaction of Rs. 5,000 with Ritesh alias Vicky Puse. There was an argument between them over this. They abused each other on the phone.

After that, Puse called Sagar to an open space in front of Khadkeshwar temple to take Rs. 5,000. The four friends- Harsha, Sagar, Gaurav Rajgure and Arjun Gungase went there. Puse brought his friends Rahul, Gangya, Gaurav and one other person who were all ready.

They attacked Harshal and his friends with knives. Puse stabbed Gaurav in the chest and on his back. He also stabbed Arjun with a knife. Gangya and two others beat him severely with an iron chain and rod. The complaint states that Rahul also injured him by hitting him on the head with an iron rod.

Main accused criminal on record

The main accused in this incident, Ritesh alias Vicky Puse, is a notorious criminal. He has serious cases registered against him before. He had come out of Harsul Jail just fifteen days ago. Immediately after that, he committed a serious crime like half murder.