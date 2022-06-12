4 corona patients found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2022 11:30 PM2022-06-12T23:30:01+5:302022-06-12T23:30:01+5:30
Aurangabad, June 12: Four corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, June 12:
Four corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Four patients were found in the city and none in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,823
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,073
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 18
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,55,576
First Dose: 29,95,706
Second Dose: 22,82,133
Precaution Dose: 77,737