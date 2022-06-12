4 corona patients found on Sunday

Aurangabad, June 12:

Four corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Four patients were found in the city and none in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,823

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,073

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 18

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,55,576

First Dose: 29,95,706

Second Dose: 22,82,133

Precaution Dose: 77,737