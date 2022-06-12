4 corona patients found on Sunday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2022 11:30 PM2022-06-12T23:30:01+5:302022-06-12T23:30:01+5:30

Aurangabad, June 12: Four corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the ...

4 corona patients found on Sunday | 4 corona patients found on Sunday

4 corona patients found on Sunday

Next

Aurangabad, June 12:

Four corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Four patients were found in the city and none in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,823

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 03, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,073

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 18

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,55,576

First Dose: 29,95,706

Second Dose: 22,82,133

Precaution Dose: 77,737

Open in app