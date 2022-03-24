4 corona patients found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 24, 2022 10:50 PM2022-03-24T22:50:16+5:302022-03-24T22:50:16+5:30
Aurangabad, March 24: In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer ...
In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Chistiya Colony, Mayurban Colony (One each). Kanchanwadi - 2. No patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Thursday
Positive Patients: 04 (City 04 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,749
Patients discharged: 08 (City 08 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,992
Active patients: 25
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,77,417
First Dose: 28,93,928
Second Dose: 20,40,076
Precaution Dose: 43,413