4 corona patients found on Thursday

Aurangabad, March 24:

In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Chistiya Colony, Mayurban Colony (One each). Kanchanwadi - 2. No patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Thursday

Positive Patients: 04 (City 04 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,749

Patients discharged: 08 (City 08 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,992

Active patients: 25

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,77,417

First Dose: 28,93,928

Second Dose: 20,40,076

Precaution Dose: 43,413