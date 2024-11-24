4-day medical conference at MGM concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The four-day national conference of the Indian Association of Private Psychiatry, which was being held at MGM Medical College, concluded on Sunday. Over 500 psychiatrists participated in the conference during the last four days from November 21 to 24.

Four plenary sessions, eight joint- sessions, and 13 case discussions, along with two debates, were held over the four days. The experts guided the participants on the future direction of the field of psychiatry.

Among the key participants, Dr Mohan Agashe, Dr Vinu Gopal, Dr Avinash D'Souza, Dr Vinay Singh (Canada), Dr Vijay Nagcha and Dr Rajesh Nagpal spoke on various topics.

The conference concluded today. The new president of the Association Dr Mrugesh Vaishnav gave guidance on how to help private hospitals of psychiatrists in India in the next two years.

More than 50 psychiatrists from the city, including Dr Arun Marwale, Dr Manik Bhise, Dr Shraddha Jadhav, Dr Gaurav Murambikar, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Dr Vinay Barhale, Dr Aziz Quadri, Dr Vinay Chapalgaonkar and Amit Tak worked for the success of this conference.