4-day workshop on PCB design concluded at DIEMS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The four-day workshop organised on Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design by IETE-Students Forum of Deogiri Insitute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) concluded here recently.

In-charge director of the institute Dr Subhash Lahane and the head of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Dr Aarti Gadekar inaugurated the workshop. Dr Rajesh Auti and other teachers were present.

Krishna Ingle, Sunanda Kapde, Sachin Jagdale, Rutika Dhushing, Shreveta Jagtap guided the participants about PCB, its design, assembling, testing and manufacturing, installation design software, understanding of layout and tools basics of schematic and creating projects.

MSP Mandal chairman Prakashada Solunke, Secretary MLC Satish Chavan, Vice President Shaikh Salim, treasurer Kiran Avargaonkar, executive member Vishwas Yelikar and lauded the efforts of the students. Komal Dandge guided the participants and Suryakant Kulkarni and others worked hard for the success of the programme.