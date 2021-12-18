4 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Waluj

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

Four persons were seriously injured as a gas cylinder exploded while welding a silencer of a moped in Waluj MIDC area on Saturday afternoon. The welder Asad Saeedbin Shebhe (30, Jogeshwari) sustained severe burns and a part of his feet was thrown around 100 feet away due to the explosion.

Asad runs a welding unit in a kiosk in Waluj MIDC area. A customer Sunil Murlidhar Devare (51, Ranjangaon) went to his kiosk to weld his moped (MH 20 BX 8867) along with his friend Shaikh Chand Abdul Samad (32, Ranjangaon) on Saturday at around 2 pm.

While Asad was welding the silencer of the moped and both the customers were standing nearby, the gas cylinder exploded. Three of them sustained burns. Meanwhile, one worker Ganesh Sangale (20, Ranjangaon), who was having his lunch nearby was injured as the broken pieces of the cylinder fell on him.

The nearby residents immediately rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital. The explosion was so severe that some part of Asad’s feet broke and fell around 100 feet away in the bushes. On receiving the information, DCP Ujwalla Vankar, Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Chetan Ogale and others visited and inspected the spot.