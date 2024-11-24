4 mins 30 secs to true friendship

Ruchira Darda

There is so much energy in the air. In every corner, people are counting votes and guessing the election results. By the time you read this, I am sure there will be a clear winner and some of you will be celebrating your accurate predictions.

I am listening to the conversations in the background. It's been interesting to hear of people's comeback stories. As a motivational coach, I see this as a great opportunity to highlight the need for not giving up. When life is serving phases of trials and difficulties, we have to learn to stay afloat and keep swimming. Eventually, we will see the shore and then its victory.

For me, surrounding myself with people who will motivate, and guide has always helped me stay afloat. These are the people who light up the side alleys and say keep walking, who help me set small goals and say keep trying.

Recently, we took a vacation with our gang. Of course, in a group of 16 you assume some silent conflicts. But we spent three days conflict-free. What changed the dynamics was a wonderful experience we had together. We all attended a life transforming session, an ice bath. There were a couple of steps before our major shift and then we sat in 1500 kgs of ice for 4 mins 30 secs together.

Yes! 1500 kgs of ice! For 4 mins 30 secs!!!

I can’t believe that we did it. If I had to do this alone, I wouldn't have made it. How did it happen?

Simple, the power of us. Being in that ice bath with the people who have laughed with you, stood by you, love you and care for you gives you immense strength to go through the toughest experience. We experienced that together. The power of us and the power of true friendship.

That experience made us all realise how blessed we are to have this bunch. Making our weekend judgement-free. We were just there, present with each other, in complete harmony.

The 4 mins 30 secs we spent in that ice bath, singing Vande Mataram, will always stay with us. As a reminder, in the toughest situations we have a circle of people who will see us through.