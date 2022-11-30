4 motorcycle thieves arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Crime branch police arrested three motorcycle thieves who stole motorcycles in the city to spend money on girlfriends from Mumbai, and Pune and befriended them on social media. The police have seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 8.90 lakh from them, said PI Avinash Aghav. Similarly, one more motorcycle thief arrested in another incident.

The trio arrested have been identified as Narayan Ramram Bhandare (21), Krishna Dynoba Holkar (24), and Arjun Madhukar Wakale (24, all residents of Ranjangaon, Gangapur).

Crime branch PSI Gajanan Sontakke received the information that some motorcycles stolen from Government Medical College and Hospital, Paithan Gate, Waluj MIDC, and other areas were hidden in the houses.

The police kept a watch and arrested one accused at Oasis Chowk and the other two from their houses. The police seized 11 stolen motorcycles from them.

They confessed that they met their girlfriends from Mumbai and Pune on the Sharechat app. They used to shop for them and also provide money to them. They used to frequently visit their girlfriends in Mumbai and Pune and spent money on them. They used to sell the stolen motorcycle in the rural areas at Rajur, Lasur, and other places.

The police action was executed under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume and PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Dattatray Gadekar, Dyaneshwar Pawar, Parbhat Maske, Sandeep Bidkar, Vijay Bhanuse, Nitin Deshmukh, Tatyarao Shingare, Ajay Chaudhary, Sandeep Patil, and others.

One help for stealing motorcycles

In another incident, crime branch API Manoj Shinde and his team arrested motorcycle thief Rohit alias Rambo Ganesh Ambhore (20, Mhada Colony, Teesgaon). The police seized three motorcycles worth Rs 1.70 lakh from him. He confessed that he has stolen motorcycles from Cidco and Waluj area. The police action was executed by API Shinde, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Bhagwan Shilote, Vilas Muthe, Ravindra Kharat, Nitin Deshmukh, Amol Shinde, Rahul Kharat, and others.