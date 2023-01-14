4 motorcycles seized from thief

Aurangabad

Osmanpura police arrested a vehicle thief and seized four stolen motorcycle from him. The arrested has been identified as Abdul Rashid Abdul Razaq (23).

PI Geeta Bagwade said, A motorcycle (MH 20 AC 8425) of Bhanudas Waghmare (65, Kailasnagar) was stolen from Gopal Tee-point and a motorcycle of Riyaz Shaikh (30, Paithan) was stolen from Peer Bazar. The police received the information that the motorcycles were stolen by Abdul Rashid. The police laid a trap and arrested him near a gas agency godown in New Shreyanagar. He confessed that he has stolen two motorcycles from the Osmanpura police station jurisdiction and one each from City Chowk and Satara. The police seized all the four stolen motorcycles. PSI R R Doiphode is further investigating the case.