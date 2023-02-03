Dulquer Salmaan celebrates 11 years as an actor

Dulquer Salmaan completed 11 years in the film industry, today. The talented actor made his acting debut with the gangster drama Second Show, which hit the theatres on February 3, 2012. As Dulquer Salmaan is completing 11 years in the film industry, the makers of his upcoming film King of Kotha released a special video to celebrate this major career milestone. The video, which provides a glimpse of the pan-Indian star's fabulous journey in the film industry, was released on the official social media handles of Zee Cinema South. Dulquer Salmaan, who was deeply moved by his King of Kotha team's gesture, shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank you @zeestudiossouth for all the love and support! This video is so so sweet."

King Of Kotha, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is expected to present Dulquer Salmaan, who is best known for his boy-next-door roles, in a never-seen-before avatar. The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. After wrapping up the shooting of King Of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to kickstart the shooting of his upcoming untitled Tamil film. The project, which is directed by newcomer Karthikeyan Velappan, will mark his second collaboration with the popular actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.