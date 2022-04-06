4 motorcycles stolen from city

Aurangabad, April 6:

Four motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city.

Pradeep Arjun Chavan's (Hudco N-9, Pawannagar) motorcycle (MH20 EQ 0708) was stolen from Siddheshwar Temple ground area on March 31 night.

Raju Suresh Mahtole's (Old Osmanpura) motorcycle (MH20 EN 2612) was stolen from MGM College area on April 4.

Shaikh Hamsoddin Amir Shaikh's (Gandheli) motorcycle (MH20 DY 6915) was stolen from Chikalthana market on April 1.

Manish Dnyaneshwar Tambe's (Pundliknagar) motorcycle (MH20 DK 7121) was stolen from his house on April 3.

Two cases were registered with Cidco police station, one each with Cidco MIDC and Pundliknagar police stations.