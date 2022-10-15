4 officers get President police medals

Aurangabad

Four officers of Aurangabad city and rural police forces have been awarded the President Police medals for gallantry by Governor Bhagatsingh Koshiyari in a function held at Rajbhavan, Mumbai on Thursday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and senior officers of the police department were present.

The recipients of the medals are Aurangabad rural police department PSI Bhausaheb Arande, PSI Dilip Radhakisan Chaure, city police department’s Jairam Bajirao Dhanwai - Patil (Udangaonkar) and ASI Ramdas Gadekar.

The officers and constabulary staff of the police department was felicitated with President medals for gallantry and for distinguished and meritorious services. The awards were announced on August 14. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya congratulated the awardee.