4 robbers loot Police head constable at knifepoint in Pachod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a brazen robbery on Tuesday night, four armed robbers attacked a police Jamadar near a petrol pump on Paithan Road, leaving the officer shaken but unharmed.

Head Constable Ravindra Jain stationed at the Pachod Police Station, was on his way back after visiting the villages of Kadeṭhān and Khadgaon. Around 9 pm, as he approached Bhumbre Petrol Pump on his motorcycle, the robbers, riding two bikes, blocked his path. Brandishing a knife, they threatened Ambekar, demanding money. Despite revealing his identity as a police officer, Ambekar became their victim. The robbers snatched Rs 3,000 in cash, his mobile phone, and a gold ring weighing 5 grams. They also took the keys to his motorcycle before fleeing towards Paithan. In a swift response, Ambekar went to the nearby petrol pump and informed the police. Authorities rushed to the scene and began an investigation. A case has been registered against the unidentified robbers, and further efforts are underway to track them down.