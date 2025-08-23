4 students get Rs 1 Cr scholarship each for education in Australia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of four students of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) have been granted scholarships of Rs 1 crore each for higher education in Australia.

Institute director Dr Subhash Lahane, the final year students of DIEMS- Kedar Babasaheb Munde, Ganesh Namdev Bobde, Shaikh Aftab Ashfaq and Prabudhraj Purushottam Gaikwad, applied for the Foreign Scholarship Scheme for postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26. The cost of higher education is more than Rs 1 crore each.

As per the merit criteria, Kedar Munde and Ganesh Bobde have been approved for the foreign scholarship provided by the Other Backwards Classes Welfare Department for OBC students, while Shaikh Aftab Ashfaq and Prabudhraj Purushottam Gaikwad have received the foreign scholarship from the Minority Development Department for minority community students.

These students have been admitted for PG courses in Civil Engineering at the renowned University of Sydney and Monash University in Australia.