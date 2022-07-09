4 two-wheelers stolen

Aurangabad, July 9:

Thieves stolen four two-wheelers from various parts of the city. Cases have been registered with the concerned police stations.

Mahendra Pralhadrao Pawar’s (Jadhavwadi) motorcycle (MH20 EP 1160) was stolen from his house on June 30.

Sunil Datta Puri’s (Anandnagar) motorcycle was stolen on July 6.

Ravi Bharat Wagh’s (Azad Chowk, Ranjangaon Shenpunji) motorcycle was stolen on July 5. Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Sagir’s (Naregaon) motorcycle was stolen on July 2 night from Jalna Road.

Cases have been registered with Harsul, Pundliknagar, MIDC Waluj and Cidco police stations respectively.