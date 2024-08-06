40 companies to hold interviews for 700 posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 40 different companies will conduct interviews for the recruitment of 700 posts in the ‘Mega Jobs Fair’ to be organised jointly by the Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Manunited at the main auditorium on August 7.

The companies which are from Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will make available opportunities for students from colleges and universities who have completed various diploma, graduate and postgraduate courses. Bamu’s training and placement officer Dr Girish Kale, K Laxman from NIELIT, and Ravindra Kangralkar from Manunited Corporate said that aspirants would have to report to the venue at 9 am for the registration.

MC Talent Hunt, Ascentor, Wipro, WNS, KPIT, Richa Engineers, Yashshree Press, Dhoot Transmission, Dhoot Automotive, BGL IN, Trinetri Quantum, Sanjay Technoproduct, Eco-Sense, ICICI, Axis, HDFC and others will participate in the mega job fair.

Box

--Every company have different types of requirements regarding education qualifications.

--All Students will be given a token having a unique ID.

--Students can attend interviews on a first come first basis.

--Students can choose a maximum of four companies to attend the interview.

--Link for online registrations (https://tinyurl.com/5rcje69v)