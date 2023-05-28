40 pc candidates remain absent for UPSC prelim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 40 per cent of candidates turned their back preliminary test conducted by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the city on Sunday.

A total of 8,140 candidates registered for the UPSC preliminary examination. There were two sessions. Of them, 4,835 candidates were present at 25 centres in the first session today. The first session was from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. There were 4,763 candidates present in the second session conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

There were 200 marks in the first paper for the 100 questions based on the subjects like Current events of national and international importance, the History of India and Indian National Movement, Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India and the World.’

The candidates attempted 80 questions for 200 marks in the second session. The questions were based on Comprehension, Interpersonal skills including communication skills, Logical reasoning and analytical ability, Decision making and problem-solving, General mental ability, and Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude.

There was a tight police bandobast around the examination centres. Over 1200 officers and employees of the Revenue and Education departments were pressed into the services of the examination.

Besides admit card, the candidates were asked to show their photo ID card for appearing at each session of the examination. The Preliminary examination of the Civil Services examination was held for recruitment to the different 26 services and posts.