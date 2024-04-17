40 processions, vehicle rallies in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city witnessed vibrant celebrations of Sri Ram Navami on Wednesday. Fourteen major temples across the city, including Kiradpura, Osmanpura, Kumbharwada and others hosted festivities. Over 40 processions and vehicle rallies took place throughout the day, exceeding last year's number.

To ensure a peaceful celebration following a previous year's incident, the police implemented heightened security measures. Around 1,100 police personnel, along with riot control squads and SRPF units, were deployed. Despite the scorching sun, reaching 40 degrees Celsius by afternoon, officers diligently maintained order.