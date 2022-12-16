40-year-old man ends life

Aurangabad:

A 40-year-old man ended his life by hanging to the ceiling roof of his house in Jogeshwari. The incident came to light on Thursday at 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Anil Shantaram Thorat.

Thorat was staying with his wife Sunita and two sons. Two days ago, his wife had gone out of the station with his sons and returned today. The door was locked from the inside and despite calling his name there was no response from inside on Friday at 10 am. Hence the door was unlocked. Thorat was hanging to the steel pipe of the tin roof with wire. Later on, Ravi Salve and Vikas Ghusinge admitted him to the government hospital in an unconscious condition. The doctors attending him declared him dead after examination at 4 pm. Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence of accidental death. Further investigation is on.