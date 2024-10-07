40-yr-old booked for molesting married woman

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

Holding a grudge over the registration of a complaint against him, a 40-year-old drunkard abused and molested a woman by forcibly entering her house on Sunday afternoon. The Waluj police station has registered an offence in this regard.

The victim Asha (name changed) stays with her family in the Waluj locality. A few days ago, she lodged a complaint against Razzak Gani Patel at Waluj police station for harassing her for no reason. Enraged over the incident, Patel under the influence of alcohol, entered the house of Asha on Sunday (October 6) at 3 pm and started abusing her with unparliamentary words. In the meantime, Patel also tried to develop closeness with her during the conflict. The victim screamed for help and in response, Asha’s son and a woman staying in the neighbourhood came to rescue her. In fear of being held, Patel fled away from the spot by threatening Asha with dire consequences.

Acting upon the victim's complaint, the police booked Razzak Patel and further investigation is underway by Waluj police.