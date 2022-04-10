400 children participate in dance drama programme

Convey the message of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma

Aurangabad, April 10:

Under the Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, a cultural programme for the students of Jain Pathshala was organized on Sunday evening, on behalf of Mahila Sanskritik Samiti. There was so much excitement in the society about this event that the Hirachand Kasliwal premises in Rajabazar was overwhelmed by the crowd.

As many as 400 students from 24 Jain schools in the city participated in this dance drama programme. All the children danced to various religious songs and conveyed the message of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma, Jiyo and Jine Do. The Maitri Bahu Mandal at Shantinath Agrawal Jain temple Hudco performed a play on 'Advantages and Disadvantages of Mobile' and made everyone think. Students from various schools danced to songs like 'Aao Bachcho Milkar Jao Pathshala', 'Jangal Jungal Baat Chali', 'Mahavir Tere Naam Se', 'Pathshala Jayenge', 'Ekta Mein Takad' and won the hearts of the audience.

Everyone applauded and praised the performances, which made the faces of the little ones overflow with joy. Songs, dances, dramas gradually colored the program. Saurabh Ajmera and Nanda Mutha acted as judges. Shobha Ajmera recited the mangalacharan. Mangala Parkh, Bharti Baghrecha, Bhavna Sethiya, Karuna Sahuji, Kavita Ajmera, Manju Patni, Meena Papdiwal, Saroj Kala, Anita Pahade and others were present.